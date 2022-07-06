Some Douglas residents are concerned by the lack of recycling in our community, and they have little problem voicing their opinions about it.

Within the last two months, people have written letters to the Douglas Budget, which were directed at the city council and mayor, asking why there’s still no recycling program in Douglas. The Budget has also written several articles over the last three years asking the same question of city government: What is the City of Douglas doing to bring back recycling for its citizens?

Well . . . there may be a recycling program coming to Douglas soon, at least according to new City Administrator J.D. Cox, who last week presented the city council with a plan.

The first step? Creating a taskforce to study the possibilities and costs.

“We’re going to establish a taskforce – that’s the primary thing – and get them seated as soon as possible,” Cox explained Tuesday morning.

Cox said many cities are facing the same issues as Douglas as far as recycling goes – the costs are prohibitive and finding a market to accept the recycled material is a serious challenge.

“The costs of recycling have increased dramatically, which forces cities to look at other options for recycling – specifically, the feasibility of those options,” he said. “It’s not that we can’t recycle as it sits today – but I don’t think the rate payers would appreciate those costs.”

A short-lived recycling program was in place in Douglas from 2016-2019, according to the city.

“There were two employees hired for the recycling program in 2016. The city accepted aluminium, cardboard, three different types of plastic, steel cans, magazines and newspapers. There were locations in some of the trailers for accepting glass, however, there was no market for it and (it) was disposed of in the landfill,” Cox said in a staff report outlining the city’s recycling history.

The recycling program was nixed three years later due to skyrocketing costs, although aluminium cans were still collected.

“According to landfill supervisor Allen Gorrel, a number of conditions then changed, causing drastic implications (to) Douglas’ recycling program. WYCO, (the company who accepted our recycling), was purchased by Waste Management. This new company started charging more for the semi-trailer that would haul our recycled items and began to charge an additional fee for pick up.

“The market for recyclable materials dried up (previously shipped to China). This resulted in an upside-down cost structure where materials that we could previously sell by the ton now cost by the ton,” he said.

Additionally, Cox wrote in the report, “The city also faces the problem of appearing to already be recycling, due to the fact that the recycling containers have remained in place all around the community,” which, of course, encourages citizens to utilize them.

“Unfortunately, this keeps the appearance that our recycling program is continuing,” he said.

However, Cox said, the containers will stay where they are while the taskforce is seated and a program is developed and put into place.

The taskforce will study the cost of recycling, explore how to pay for such a program (the city does not have an actual budget for a recycling program, at least not yet) and other opportunities/options for recycling in Douglas, with a first draft of the program due Sept. 30 and a final report due Jan. 11, 2023.

“Unfortunately, the costs of recycling are much different now than what they were in the past. We would love to have individuals who are willing to invest their time and knowledge to identify solutions that would make recycling in Douglas feasible. We would like to invite those community members to apply to be on our newly created Recycling Task Force,” Douglas Mayor Rene Kemper said Tuesday.

For more information, visit cityofdouglas.org or call 307-358-3462.