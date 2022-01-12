Douglas City Administrator Jonathon Teichert has been named one of four finalists for a city administrator position in Oregon.

The Klamath Falls, Oregon, city council announced the four finalists’ named publicly on Friday and said they are scheduled to meet with the public on the evening of Jan. 19 before the city council conducts interviews with them the following day.

Douglas Mayor Rene Kemper said Teichert had informed her that he was applying for the position so it didn’t come as a complete surprise.

“From what I have read this sounds like an awesome opportunity (for him), sort of like the one in Gillette,” she said. Teichert previously had applied for the Gillette city administrator position and was a finalist for that, as well, but was not hired.

Klamath Fall had hired Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to assist in conducting a search for a new administrator. SGR is an executive recruitment firm based in Keller, Texas.

SGR’s processes produced 28 applications from candidates in Alaska, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Teichert has been Douglas city administrator since 2018 after serving in the same position in Afton for two years. Prior to that, he was the planner in Lincoln County from 2005-16.

According to background information supplied by Klamath Falls, he holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Wyoming and a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Brigham Young University – Hawaii.

The finalists, besides Teichert are, Deidre Andrus of Sacramento County, California; David Strahl, most recently the Interim Village Manager for Schiller Park, Illinois; and Mark Wood, the assistant city manager of Colleyville, Texas.