He cruises the hallway of Irwin Towers in a slick motorized scooter, its perched orange flag fluttering as he passes an air conditioning unit.

Jim Stuart Tolford chuckles as he reveals three silver studded earrings – one for each time he’s retired. The Army veteran has always led an active life, courtesy of his jobs, from serving in Vietnam, to working in the oil field, to working in a steel factory.

And, as he says with a whimsical chuckle, his body is paying the price for it now. Hence the scooter.

But, a couple short months and a kidney surgery ago, Tolford was left nearly immobile.

On Christmas Eve, he mentioned this to Debbie Miller, co-founder of Two Rainbows Home Care. She began looking immediately and found a donor who wanted to anonymously provide a scooter. The next day, Tolford received his four-wheeled gift of mobility for Christmas.

“They’ve been a godsend,” Tolford said of Two Rainbows.

Miller started the home care business with her daughter, Sarah Garner, in April.

Starting any business during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is a gamble, but even more so when your business involves going house to house during a pandemic when much of the country was closing down.

Miller and her daughter didn’t even considered the pandemic when they looked at the need.

“There wasn’t enough home care,” Garner said. “People don’t want to put their family in nursing homes. Nobody ever wants to put their family in a nursing home.”

Two Rainbows serves clients in the Douglas area, although they’re licensed to serve folks in Glenrock and Glendo, as well as communities from Torrington to Casper.

Debbie said they’d like the business to grow and serve more communities, because there is a need in all of them. Right now, Two Rainbows has 12 employees and has served 75 clients, with 13 active clients.

The home care service helps its clients in myriad ways, from cooking and cleaning to taking blood pressure and giving rides to appointments. But most notably, they’re in the business of listening and connecting with people.

One caregiver, Serena Nieft, who’s been with Two Rainbows since it opened, said she often doesn’t see her duties as a job. Rather, they’re opportunities to make friends.

“We call overnight stays slumber parties,” she chuckled. “One client gets a kick out of it if I wear my Scooby-Doo pajamas when I’m over. Another person, I go on donut dates with.”

But with connection comes inevitable disconnection.

With a distant look in her eyes, Miller recounted a week in which three clients passed away.

“They become a part of you. So when they’re gone, a little part of you dies as well.”

She swallowed hard at the memory.

Miller said the oldest client they’ve had was 101, and the youngest was in their 40s, although there are no age restrictions for their services.

“We take care of anybody that can’t take care of themselves,” Miller said.

Because of the pandemic, Miller said the caregivers are careful when they’re outside of work via mask-donning, social distancing and hand sanitizing. But inside clients’ houses, mask-wearing is up to the clients’ discretion.

“It’s very hard for a 95 year old to read your lips or hear what you’re saying,” Garner said.

“Some clients with dementia get scared when they see you with a mask on,” Miller added.

Nobody in Two Rainbows has tested positive for COVID, although Nieft and another caregiver had to quarantine a few months ago after being exposed to a client who tested positive.

“I got a mini vacation I absolutely hated,” Nieft said.

Miller stressed that caregivers are strictly quarantined whenever there’s a chance they may have been exposed to COVID.

“We cannot risk our clients getting it,” she said.

After all, Miller said, a big part of their job is to help put their clients at ease. That’s why she named the business Two Rainbows, because they’re the calm after the storm.

Tolford, grinning in his scooter, whole-heartedly agrees.

“You aren’t a client number to them,” he said. “You are a human being.”

(Editor’s Note: Reporting is made possible through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why It Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.)