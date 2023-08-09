Rotary International is non-profit organization whose mission is to connect people, transform communities through volunteer work and help fund sustainable projects.

The Douglas Rotary chapter, which was chartered 43 years ago, has been helping with the Wyoming State Fair since 1981.

“The club has had a food booth for 42 years,” Rick Hollon said. Hollon has been involved with the Rotary Club since it was chartered in 1980.

“We run four shifts a day. We open at 7 a.m. with breakfast and then serve breakfast until around 10:45; then we switch over to lunch. Then, we do dinner and we’re open until shortly after 10 p.m. We open on Monday morning and go through Sunday night.”

The majority of the food that the Rotary Club uses for the event is purchased locally, in either Douglas or Casper, or from U.S. Foods, a supplier that sells to many of the restaurants in the area.

The Rotary Club is known for making the best nacho plate this side of the Rio Grande.

“We make our own nacho cheese that kind of has a secret recipe that we make it out of. We’ve been making our own breakfast burritos in advance. We prepare all of those items at the State Fair cafeteria on a Saturday morning before the fair starts, then we freeze all of it,” Hollon shared.

“That part of the project starts at about 6 a.m. and we usually get done around 2-3 p.m. We’ll make around 600 breakfast burritos and pans of nacho cheese. And about 180 pounds of taco meat.”

The Rotary Club is very involved with middle school and high school students throughout the year, and they have a significant amount of student volunteers who help with their food booth at the State Fair.

“We have Rotarians, Rotarian family members and volunteers help with the food booth. So, I would say we have probably around 50 or 60 people. Of course there’s three or four days before the fair that we’re setting up and preparing. We have a State Fair committee that works on the project and they start meeting the first week in July, and meet every week to plan for the event.”

Hollon has been a charter member since the Rotary Club was established in Douglas 43 years ago. He is one of two individuals who are the remaining charter members. In 1980, the club originally started with 26 charter members.

“The next summer we were looking for a way to raise funds as well as be more involved in the community and the State Fair,” Hollon explained.

“The state had just finished the new grandstands at the arena and they were looking for someone to run one of the two concession stands there. In 1986 we moved to our present location, which is the Rotary building at the end of the midway. It not only has the food concession part of it, but we also have a covered sit-down dining area.”

The Rotary food booth offers an opportunity for fair guests and vendors to enjoy a meal together and everyone is encouraged to stop by.

“We’ve been doing this for so long, that we’ve kind of formed relationships, not just with local people, but with people from around the state that have been coming to the State Fair with their families for all these years.”

“And, you know, we’ve been doing it long enough that now we have people who are adults and they were little kids when they first started coming. And a lot of those people just keep coming back to the Rotary booth,” he said.

Be sure to include the Rotary food booth on your list of places to eat at this year’s State Fair! You won’t regret it.