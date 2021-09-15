Digging deep from the heart

The 8th Annual Commit to Kids Sept. 11 brought in just a little bit of money to help the Douglas Boys & Girls Club (DBGC) operate for the next year – to the tune of $180,000, that is.
“People dug deep. This is one of the first things I noticed when I took over this job March 1, just how truly generous people here are. I am in awe,” DBGC Chief Executive Officer Joey Burke said following the big event.
In fact, Burke said the Saturday night shindig brought in 28 percent of the club’s annual budget.
Burke, who moved to Douglas from Pinedale, said within minutes of arriving at her new job earlier this year, she opened the club’s commercial freezer and was pleasantly surprised to see it stocked to the brim with beef – not something one sees just everyday.
“The amount of support here in the community is tremendous. The fundraiser was a chance to sit and talk with people, to actually get to meet the people who are donating and who are truly behind our mission,” she said.
Gov. Mark Gordon and First Lady Jennie Gordon were the event’s keynote speakers, alongside DBGC Chairman Jay Butler, and Burke.
After cancelling the event last year due to COVID-19 concerns, then cancelling again in April of this year due to the space being unavailable, Burke said everyone at the club was happy to finally be able to hold the long-awaited fundraiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.