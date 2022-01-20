This notice of a Enhanced Oil Recovery Commission special meeting is being provided pursuant to Wyo. Stat. Ann. § 16-4-404(b). On Jan. 21, 2022 at 9 a.m. MST, the commissioners of the Enhanced Oil Recovery Commission will convene. An executive session may be held following the public portion of the meeting, pursuant to Wyo. Stat. Ann § 16-4-405(a).
The public is allowed to participate in the portion of the meeting that is outside of the executive session. Interested persons may appear at the Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute, 2435 King Blvd. Suite 319, Casper, Wyoming 82604.
Agenda available here: http://eorc.wy.gov/pdf/AgendaEORC_1-21-22.pdf
