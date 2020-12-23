After months of waiting, The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has finally released their decision regarding the Converse County Oil & Gas Project.
BLM's official Record of Decision (ROD) today will allow the development of up to 5,000 new oil and natural gas wells within a 1.5 million-acre area over the life of the project.
Gov. Mark Gordon said he commends BLM for releasing the ROD.
“This ROD is the culmination of years of work between the Bureau of Land Management, the Wyoming Game & Fish Department and Wyoming state agencies, my office, and the oil and gas industry,” Gordon said.
Gordon said BLM's decision establishes what has been his goal from the beginning – to provide actual year around drilling opportunities.
"Providing companies the flexibility to make long-term, consistent plans that are not limited by a blanket drilling window makes a big difference in cost and efficiency. This ROD sets the framework for hundreds of jobs for Wyoming and ensures proper safeguards for the protection of our wildlife in the project area. It is an example that oil and gas operations and wildlife can and do co-exist in Wyoming," he stated.
A copy of the ROD and other project documents and maps are available online at https://go.usa.gov/xGwwB
