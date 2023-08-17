The 111th Wyoming State Fair will thrill you with crazy carnival rides, demo derby, new ag educational program, delicious food, showmanship

While the 111th Wyoming State Fair officially began Aug. 15, food and retail vendors, sheep wagoners, various workers and support personnel started setting up camp a week ago in preparation for one of the best fairs the Cowboy State has ever seen.

There’s no doubt about it, the anticipation of cotton candy, funnel cakes, ice cold lemonade, rodeos and carnival rides are nearly irresistible, but the real reason behind the State Fair is to educate, promote and encourage agriculture.

Youth across the state will compete with other 4-H and FFA members this week to take home coveted Wyoming State Fair blue ribbons and grand champion rosettes.

There truly is something for everyone at the State Fair.

For children – and those who are still kids-at-heart – a certain magic is to be found at the fairgrounds for a few short days, where the colored neon lights up dark night skies, dreams are attainable and everything one eats is deep fried and covered in sugar.

WSF General Manager Courtny Conkle said there are many wonderful new things going on at this year’s fair at just about all hours, including an interactional program called Everyday Ag.

The program is geared for urban residents all the way up to fifth generation ranchers, she said.

“Everyday Ag is an immersive educational program within the entirety of the fairgrounds and it encompasses everyone. The further we get removed from farming and ranching . . . it gets easier to think this doesn’t impact us, but it does. Everyday Ag is the perfect opportunity to learn.”

The program includes audio components placed around the fair, recorded previously by Douglas Broadcasting owner and radio personality, Dennis Switzer. And, there are other aspects of the program to be experienced, including a scavenger hunt, she said.

Conkle also wishes to point out that Wednesday is the State Fair’s Canned Food Drive Day.

“Folks can bring in four cans of food for admission and get in for $4. The canned food drive is in partnership with (Wyoming) First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Hunger Initiative.”

Gate admission into the fair is $8/per person for ages 13 to adult; children age 4-12 are $3 each and youngsters ages 0-3 are free.

Gate and event tickets can be purchased ahead of time via https://wystatefair.saffire.com/tickets or at the gate. Some Ford Grandstand events include gate admission and others do not, so be sure to visit the website and check ahead of time.

Have you heard about the World Championship Mutton Bustin’ event Thursday night? You know . . . that event where a youngin’ is set on a sheep’s back and told to stay on for as long as they can?

You have to see it to believe it – and, see it you can, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. It’s sure to have you in awe of the little tykes’ fortitude.

However, if smashing, metal-twisting action is your thing, you will not want to miss two events: The Figure-8 motorsport races Friday night and the Demolition Derby Saturday night (all main events are in the Ford Grandstand Arena, unless otherwise noted).

The Beer Garden is also back for another year, with a bid won by Carrol Unruh, of Oregon Beverage Services (OBS). Conkle said no local establishments applied for the beer garden contract when it was out to bid.

“We had two responsive bidders. OBS has been with us since 2020,” she said.

Carnival Midway Attractions debuted for the third year Tuesday night at 5 p.m. Hours are Wednesday-Friday, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, 2 p.m. to midnight.

Prices vary for a ticket to ride. Likely the best value for families who love seeking thrills together riding the adrenalin-inducing attractions on the midway is to purchase a daily ride wristband for $30. A single ticket is $1; if you buy 50 tickets it is $45.

To see the WSF full schedule of events for all days, pick up your free copy of the WSF State Fair book throughout Douglas and at the fairgrounds.

For now, here are a few other daily highlights you will want to be sure to attend:

Thursday, Aug. 17

Wyoming Pioneers’ Day

8 a.m. Numerous livestock shows throughout the day; check the official WSF book

9 a.m. PRCA Rodeo Slack, Ford Grandstand Arena

10 a.m. Outdoor vendors open

10 a.m. Hereford Cattle Show followed by Pen of 3 Bulls, Wyoming Hereford Steer Show

2 p.m. Carnival opens

3 p.m. Cirque Adventure in the Feature Area

3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Miss Wyoming appearance, Pepsi Stage

4 p.m. Live Music at the WSF Saloon

6 p.m. World Championship Mutton Bustin’, Ford Grandstand Arena

6 p.m. Youth Jackpot Beef Show, Beef Show Rings

7 p.m. PRCA Rodeo, Ford Grandstand Arena

Friday, Aug. 18

8 a.m. Numerous livestock shows throughout the day; check the official WSF book

8 a.m. Texas Longhorn Cattle Show, Longhorn Ring

10 a.m. Vendors open

11 a.m. Exhibits open

2 p.m. Carnival opens

5:30 p.m. The Danger Magik Show, Pepsi Stage

6 p.m. Figure-8 Motorsport Races, Ford Grandstand Arena

8:30 p.m. Trancenosis Hypnotist Show, Pepsi Stage

Saturday, Aug. 19

8 a.m. to close - Numerous livestock shows throughout the day; check the official WSF book

10 a.m. Wyoming State Fair Parade through downtown Douglas via 4th Street and Center Street

11 a.m. Youth Alpaca Show on the grass arenas

2 p.m. Carnival opens

4 p.m. Family Magik Show, Pepsi Stage

6 p.m. Demolition Derby, Ford Grandstand Arena