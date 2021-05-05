The Enterprise and Main Street Douglas are seeking donations and helpers for the annual planting of flowers and placing of flower pots for the downtown beautification project.
Project sponsor and donation forms can be obtained and filled out at the Enterprise building at 130 S. 3rd Street.
In previous years, many of the downtown businesses have contributed $50-$200 each toward the flower project, Enterprise Program Manager Jen Goodwin said.
Previous donations helped to expand the program to include 15 additional planters last year.
This year, the city has nine additional planters to expand the project a block south to include Oak Street.
Those who want to volunteer to help plant flowers and disperse planters can meet May 22 at 9 a.m. at the Jackalope Square parking lot. There will be 600 flowers to plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.