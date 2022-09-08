Environmental groups may just have thrown a wrench in the works on the Converse County Oil & Gas Project.
The Powder River Basin Resource Council, of Sheridan, and the Western Watersheds Project, of Hailey, Idaho, filed a legal challenge against the U.S. Department of Interior and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management Sept. 7 in Washington, D.C. targeting the Converse County Oil & Gas Project in the Wyoming's southern Powder River Basin.
BLM stamped a big, green “Yes!” on the 5,000-well project – spread out over 10 years – between Douglas and Glenrock Dec. 23, 2020 when they released their yearslong Record of Decision. The ROD was considered by many to be a big win for Converse County’s energy industry.
Please see the Sept. 14 edition of the Douglas Budget for the full article.
To read the 68-page complaint, visit https://www.westernwatersheds.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/DN-1-Converse-County-Complaint.pdf
