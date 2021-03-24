Douglas youth will have more than their fill of eggs to search for at this year’s Easter egg hunt at the state fairgrounds.

On March 20, about two dozen community members gathered at the Plains Trading Post restaurant to hold their 17th annual Easter egg stuffing event. Roughly 18,000 plastic eggs were stuffed with candy, goodies and a few hefty cash rewards.

The egg hunt will be held March 27 at 1 p.m. at the Wyoming State Fairgrounds. If it rains or snows, the event will be April 3.

The hunt will be divided into two separate areas; one for children ages 6 and under and another for children ages 6 to 12.

Each area will include a $50 egg and a $100 egg. Six bicycles will also be raffled off, and food from Taco John’s and Pizza Hut will be served.

Some of the local sponsors who have contributed to the event include O’Reilly Auto Parts and NAPA Auto Parts.

“It’s nice to keep the tradition alive, and the kids love it,” said organizer Richard Paquette, of Paquette Family Construction, as he stuffed eggs on Saturday morning.

He recounted a story of growing up in Vermont, and having a blast at Easter egg hunts at his local mall. He wanted to help bring something like that to Douglas.

Those stuffing the eggs at the restaurant estimated that it would take them at least a couple hours to get their work done.

But that was likely the easy job. Later in the day they planned to do the painstaking work of strategically scattering all 18,000 eggs throughout the fairgrounds.