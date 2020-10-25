Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed Clark Allan to be a circuit court judge for the Eighth Judicial District serving Converse County, Wyoming. Sanford’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of judge I. Vincent Case.
Allan has served as Deputy Teton County since 1999 and is currently Chief of the Criminal Division. He previously served as Sublette County Attorney for five years and as an attorney in private practice in Jackson. Allan received his bachelor’s and law degrees from Brigham Young University. Clark, his wife Kristen, and his son Stuart reside in Jackson.
“The judicial nominating commission advanced three strong candidates, making this a difficult choice,” Gordon said. “Clark’s distinguished legal career, excellent reputation and extensive experience as a prosecutor will serve him well on the circuit court bench.”
“I am very humbled to have the opportunity to serve the wonderful people of Wyoming as a circuit judge in the Eighth Judicial District,” Allan said. “I will do my best to fulfill my obligations honorably and in a manner that gives due respect to all who come before the court. I also want to thank the many good people who have acted as mentors over the years and prepared me for this new challenge. I love Wyoming.”
Allan’s appointment is effective Jan. 4, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.