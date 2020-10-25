Weather Alert

...SNOW CONTINUES ACROSS FAR SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TONIGHT...BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE THROUGH EARLY MONDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...NORTH, CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST CARBON COUNTY, NORTH LARAMIE VALLEY, NORTH LARAMIE RANGE AND CONVERSE COUNTY. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&