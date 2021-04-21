While the announcement that Bomgaars will be opening a store in Douglas came months ago, the retail chain has been more coy about the exact target date for its actual opening . . . until now, at least.

The new store will be occupying the space formerly operating as Shopko at 1950 E. Richards Street and plans to open its doors to the public May 13.

The store will stock a variety of farm and ranch supplies, home goods and furniture, appliances, pet supplies, clothing and more.

Management hired roughly 20 employees who will be working in a handful of departments. Most of the new hires were recruited during a job fair in February held at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Douglas, Store Manager Nick Snyder said.

The store’s inventory will include automotive and plumbing supplies and hardware, livestock and pet supplies and food, seasonal items like lawnmowers, weed wackers and snow blowers, seasonal furniture like patios, umbrellas and fire pits, small home appliances, clothing and gun safes.

The store will also feature a full nursery.

The store will have gates, panels and fencing supplies on display outside during the week of April 19.

During an April 16 visit to the 36,000-square-foot store, Snyder said staff were about 75 percent done stocking and preparing the space for their opening.

May 13 will be the store’s “soft” opening, meaning the more formal opening will be held later as any kinks are worked out early.

Currently, a grand opening will be held in early to mid June, with items on sale, company officials said.

Operating hours will be Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.