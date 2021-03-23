I-25 south was reopened Tuesday morning after a one-vehicle rollover closed a section of the interstate near Ayres Natural Bridge in Douglas.
Around 9:45 a.m., a Ford F-150 driving north drifted across the highway toward the median near exit 154 and rolled over on the south side of the highway, blocking traffic. The interstate was shut down for a period while authorities worked to clear the scene.
It is not clear what caused the accident, Wyoming Highway Patrol State Trooper Samuel Taylor said at the scene.
The driver and sole occupant of the car was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Converse County. The driver's condition was unknown, but was stable and conscious at the scene, Taylor said.
The driver was wearing their seatbelt, Taylor added.
No other injuries were reported.
Other first responders included the Glenrock Volunteer Fire Department, Converse County Sheriff's Office, the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Gibson's Customs Towing.
