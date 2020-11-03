example ballot
Converse County General Election 2020 **preliminary results** as of 9:15 p.m. Nov. 3

Converse County Commissioner

Rick Grant 4,468

Mike Colling 4,216

County Clerk

Karen Rimmer 6,222

City Council, Douglas

Ron McNare 1,557

Karl Hertz 1,023* (*see the Nov. 4 Douglas Budget article on Hertz’s upcoming new job in Kodiak, Alaska)

Town Council, Glenrock

John Moulton 806

Margaret Nunn 729

Town Council, Rolling Hills

Bob Sweet 145

Donna Weaver 146

CCSD1 School Board

Tom Holt 2,943

Amy J. Hughes 2,246

J.C. Forgey 2,212

Staci Hill 2,086

Terry Moss 2,031

CCSD2 School Board

Vicki Widiker 1,149

Jared Williams 1,135

Brad Jones 1,047

