Many Converse County residents have noticed the absence of the annual Ranch Rodeo from the Wyoming State Fair lineup this year and with good reason: There isn’t going to be one.
Wyoming State Fair Event Complex General Manager Courtny Conkle said Monday, “ . . . the (Wyoming State Fair) board opted to not hold the Ranch Rodeo. We are focusing on a diverse lineup that is able to be financially sustainable. After the board received the P&L (profit and loss) trends for the Ranch Rodeo, the determination was made that it was not a sustainable event.”
Conkle said the county fair “did do a Ranch Rodeo this year, so there is still an opportunity for folks to see one in Converse County.”
There are other grandstand events happening at the State Fair, she said, including the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association competition, the headliner Morgan Evans concert Friday night and the Demolition Derby Saturday.
For more information, contact the Wyoming State Fair office at 307-358-2398.
