WHEATLAND (WNE) — A local Douglas couple who had pastored Crossroads Baptist Church in Douglas and the Circle G Cowboy Church in Glendo were arrested for embezzling funds from the Glendo church.
Pastors Lynda and Marty Roark were arrested in Denver and extradited to the Platte County Detention Center where they are currently awaiting their bond hearing.
Both parties are being charged with theft of over $1,000 and use or disposing of less than $1,000.
The couple was arrested as they arrived from a flight from Belize and then taken to the Colfax Detention Center in Denver.
Platte County County Attorney Douglas Weaver issued arrest warrants for Lynda and Marty Roark on felony charges.
The couple was detained in the Colorado jail for two weeks before being extradited back to the Platte County Detention Center.
