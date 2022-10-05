Boone and Karma, two registered German shepherds, were stolen from yards inside a family’s ranch home between Glenrock and Douglas July 15.

Despite a handful of sightings in Converse and Natrona counties since then, the beloved pets are still missing.

Owners McKenna and Austin Smith are hoping that with the public’s help, the missing canine members of their family will be returned to them.

On the day the dogs went missing, McKenna said the family had gotten up early to go fishing and they didn’t get back until late that night.

“Karma was going through her first heat cycle, so we separated them. Karma was in the back yard. Boone was in the front yard. It was already dark when we got home. Early the next morning my husband, Austin, got up and looked for them. He didn’t see them. We thought maybe Karma had dug herself out (of the yard) and they were around outside. But, our great Pyrenees was still home. Why not go with them if they ran off?

“Austin canvassed the neighborhood, called friends, talked to neighbors, we spent the whole weekend looking for them. No one saw them. There was nothing at all,” McKenna said, sounding distraught as she described what happened to her family’s beloved pets two long months ago.

Despite posting about the missing animals frequently on social media and a report filed with the Converse County Sheriff’s Office, Boone and Karma are still missing.

The couple has received word of three sightings of their pets – one at Petco in Casper, another at a Douglas veterinary clinic and the last reported spotting was at Keith Rider park, also in Douglas.

“All three sightings reported the same people with Boone and Karma, a couple in their 20s. A lady called a week ago, and said, ‘I saw your pets in Casper at Petco.’ She said she was 100% certain that she saw them, that it was them. Another woman called who had taken her dog to the vet in Douglas. She saw them on July 15, the same day they went missing.

“We were told that two people came in with them to the vet’s office. When the (vet tech) went to get the scanner to scan them because both dogs are chipped . . . when she came back the people and the dogs were gone,” she said.

McKenna said they called the vet’s office but got little help.

One tech said she could recall nothing about the day, but another did recall there were two shepherds brought in, although she didn’t see them, McKenna said.

McKenna is devastated, to the point of daily inaction.

“Where do I even start? Who can help us in the best way to bring our dogs home? I haven’t had the talk with our children, yet . . . that they might not ever come home. I have to keep believing Boone and Karma will come back to our family.”

Daughters Kartyr and Emersyn, and sons Teagan and Brixon, the Smith’s children, “all absolutely love their dogs. Kartyr is the animal lover. She wanted her own German shepherd so in February, we went to Riverton. Kartyr got to pick her own puppy. Karma was her baby.

“Boone really bonded with Austin. Boone would cry if they were separated. I can’t imagine what they’re going through, being away from us,” she said.

McKenna believes someone knows something, has seen something or knows who has their dogs.

And, because of that, the couple are offering a reward (the amount is not being disclosed due to the couple receiving false information from unethical people trying to claim the reward) for the safe return of their two shepherds.

Boone turned 2-years-old in May. He is the bigger of the two dogs, has long hair and a lot of black coloring on him, with a small brown strip down his nose, McKenna said.

Karma is 10 months old. Her hair may or may not be as long as Boone’s by now. She is quite a bit smaller than him, as well. She is mostly blonde, with a black snout.

“Anyone with information should contact the Converse County Sheriff’s Office at 307-358-4700. Boone would come to his name . . . I’m not so sure about Karma, she’s shy . . . but she will come with Boone,” she said.