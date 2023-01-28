The city of Douglas has declared a no unnecessary travel notice inside the city limits due to the snow accumulations and expected continued snowfall through Sunday.
City Administrator J.D. Cox said the city is continuing to plow the main and emergency routes throughout the city. The notice is a more voluntary request than a police-enforced requirement, he said, because the hope is the community will work together "as a team" to "keep our roads safer by being prudent and staying off the roads as much as possible."
How long the notice will remain in effect will depend on the weather and snowfall totals, but the National Weather Service is predicting temperatures to be at or below zero F through Monday and snow to continue to fall at least until Sunday evening, with accumulations of up to 7".
However, weather observers in the Douglas area reported that by Saturday morning some spots had already received 4.5" inches of the fluffy white stuff.
