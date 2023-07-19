Marty Swartz, 54, of Douglas was arrested on multiple counts by police last night following the rollover of his vehicle. Swartz crashed into a Converse County deputy’s vehicle at 7:51 p.m. near the Broken Wheel Restaurant/Lil Stinker Stores truckstop after allegedly running from police and forcing another driver off of the road.

Douglas Police Department Lt. Todd Matthews confirmed Swartz’s apprehension.

“An officer attempted to perform a traffic stop in town. (Swartz) fled from the officer on East Richards toward the truckstop. He was driving recklessly and ran another vehicle off of the road, out of their lane. He then crashed into a deputy’s truck. He was arrested at the scene of the crash,” Matthews stated.

Swartz is facing charges for aggravated eluding (of law enforcement), aggravated assault, interference with a peace officer, reckless driving, driving while under the influence (DUI), breach of peace and possession of a controlled substance (crystal), according to police.

Citizen Rod Orullian observed the police lights and subsequent vehicle crash.

“I saw the flashing lights of the patrol vehicles traveling south when I pulled out of the truck stop going the same direction. I was a ways ahead of them going towards the freeway entrance ramps. I looked back in my rearview mirror and at the time I thought the law enforcement vehicle rolled behind me.

“I pulled over thinking to turn around to go help, but then I saw the enforcement vehicle pull out alongside the rolled vehicle, and officers got out and drew their guns,” he said regarding what he saw.

Swartz is being held in the Converse County Detention Center, Matthews said.

This article will be updated in the July 26 edition of the Douglas Budget.