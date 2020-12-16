Glenrock may not be the only new home to a Dollar General store in Converse County in 2021.

Dollar General Corporation dba Douglas DG, LLC has submitted an application and a store prototype to the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) for a retail Dollar General store to be located at 1105 East Richards Street.

Community Development Director Clara Chaffin confirmed the information Dec. 16.

“The planning commission will take a look at (the application) on Monday night and will make a recommendation to council, and council will look at it in January during their next meeting,” Chaffin said.

The Dollar General store is not a done deal, though. The city engineer and staff will review the application, then make recommendations and a staff report to P&Z.

Next, P&Z will make their own recommendation to city council, who will then choose to either approve the application to build the store here, or deny it.

In the past, Dollar General Corporation often goes into new locations, purchasing property and using existing, remodeled structures for their stores, however, the proposed store outside of Glenrock is a new build.

If there’s a Dollar General store built in Douglas next year, it will also be a new one, Chaffin confirmed.

“They are razing the site and building a new building,” she said.

According to Douglas DG, LLC’s application, they plan on building a 5,335-square foot store, with parking spaces for 25 (although city municipal code states 42 are required), and two ADA parking spaces.

The Douglas location encompasses . 79 acres in the Old Airport Subdivision No. 1, Lot 3, where a meat packing company used to be in business.

Dollar General Corporation expanded into Wyoming last year and opened up their first Wyoming Dollar General store in Pine Bluffs in March.

Since then, they’ve expanded to stores in Laramie, Cheyenne and Moorcroft. They’re slated to open a store in Wright after the new year, with Glenrock – and now, possibly, Douglas – not far behind.

No public comments have been made regarding this project at this time, Chaffin said, however, public input is welcomed.

The next P&Z meeting is Monday, Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to please follow Gov. Mark Gordon’s health orders and wear a mask.