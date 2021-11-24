Emotions are raw and running high around the healthcare vaccination mandates. That is completely understandable. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, commonly known as CMS, has mandated any medical facility which accepts their payments will have nearly all of their employees vaccinated, with only a few allowed medical or religious exemptions. The goal is 95%.

Any government mandate is onerous, and ones that deal with personal healthcare are among the worst. But we have had them before for a host of public health crises like polio, measles, mumps and rubella. In those cases, the intrusion of government into our personal space was warranted, if not invited or wanted, because the benefit to the public in general.

Make no mistake about it. Covid-19 is a public health crisis; more than 750,000 have died from complications arising from it in the U.S. alone in the last 18 months.

But the problem is the virus has become hyper-politicized and the proliferation of misinformation online and on national cable news channels has caused giant rifts in this country, to the point where civil, rational debate almost cannot exist because we cannot even agree on basic truths. Whether we like it or not, the debate over vaccinations, public health mandates, government intrusion and more deserves full debate, with both sides having a fair opportunity to be heard.

That requires all sides to listen to each other, and it was heartening to see some of those in the rally willing to listen and asked serious, thoughtful questions of MHCC CEO Matt Dammeyer. Others refused, and some huffed off in anger.

We understand the emotion tied to the CMS mandate and Memorial Hospital of Converse County’s policy in response. Some employees who don’t want to get the vaccine and object to the mandate may refuse to get the shot and, absent an exemption, will lose their job and livelihood come Dec. 6. The prospect of that can be frightening, and the timing just before Christmas is terrible.

About 94 of the 468 MHCC employees had applied for an exemption as of Friday. How many of those will be granted is unknown, but most likely it will be less than half. A handful of workers have already quit.

All of that brings up strong, sometimes overwhelming emotions that dull other senses.

Those protesting aren’t wrong, either, in that they were asked to work long, hard, scary hours during the early days of the pandemic and many contracted Covid as a result. They were hailed as heroes then, but now are feeling expendable.

The other side of the debate, however, argues effectively that the vaccine is saving many lives and the most vulnerable among us, many of whom rely heavily on health care services, deserve those places to be safe and reliable.

Hopefully, we can support each other and listen to both points of view as we work through this difficult time.