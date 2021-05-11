SHERIDAN, Wyo., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention arthritis is one of the most widespread health conditions in the United States, affecting about one in four adults. Arthritis is the inflammation of one or more joints and the condition can make doing everyday tasks unbearable due to the pain and stiffness it can cause. People living with arthritis do not have to give up their active lifestyle if they know how to manage their symptoms. In honor of May being Arthritis Awareness Month, CopperJoint is sharing tips that can help alleviate discomfort.

Pump up the 3s. There are specific diets that can help with the symptoms associated with arthritis. Oily, omega-3 fatty acid rich fish like tuna, salmon or mackerel can help your body fight off inflammation. Ginger is another great, natural anti-inflammatory and can help with blood circulation. Avoid inflammation-triggering foods like sugar, trans fats and gluten.

Stay active. While the pain may keep you from doing much, do what you can within your threshold. Sticking with low-impact activities that will not stress the joints will help keep your muscle mass together and prevent further irritation. Water aerobics, walking and yoga are a few examples of low-impact activities.

Squeeze out aches and pains. Compression gear is known to help alleviate the stiffness, swelling, soreness and pain associated with arthritis. The garments are commonly available for elbows, hands, wrists, knees and feet, and provide support to the ailing area as well as help stimulate oxygen delivery to muscles to assist with performance and coordination.

Keep up with doctor's orders. You doctor may recommend regular massages or even physical therapy appointments. Make sure to stick to your appointments and are proactive at home by doing the exercises that you are taught at physical therapy as well as by using ice compression and anti-inflammatory meds when needed.

