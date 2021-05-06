COLLEGE PLACE, Wash., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The book Morfina para el Alma was created by Juan Manuel Martínez. Juan is an author who was born in the Mexican Republic. He emigrated to the United States in search of better opportunities. Currently he does marketing networks as well as teaching martial arts classes in Washington.

Martínez said this about his book: "The work Morfina para el Alma was created with the intention of sharing with the public some reflections and personal experiences of the author that will be essential to be able to face the challenges and adversities that at a certain moment will be present in the life of every human being.

Hoping that this book will become the trigger that drives all that internal potential of each individual maximizing the meaning of life, as well as identifying the true purpose of our existence, in a more conscious and positive way, analyzing current issues than today Our society does not seem to give them a certain importance, but they are becoming a great problem for humanity.

This work will not only lead you to make profound changes in your life, but it will also help you become a better human being who always seeks your own good, but without forgetting to help others."

Published by Page Publishing, Juan Manuel Martínez's new book Morfina para el Alma will enlighten the readers with the insight that will lead them toward realizing their personal meanings of life amid challenges and emotional drawbacks.

Consumers who wish to learn from poignant real-life experiences can purchase Morfina para el Alma in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1500085/Morfina_Para_El_Alma_Front_Cover.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing