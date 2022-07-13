Recent release "Destellos de un sueño, cuarenta años después" from Page Publishing author Horacio J. Somarriba O. tells about a futuristic tale four decades forward that explores the societal condition of Latin America in politics, society, economy, culture, and many other aspects.

CONCORD, Calif. , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Horacio J. Somarriba O., a graduate of sociology and worked as a manager of socio-environmental projects, has completed his new book "Destellos de un sueño, cuarenta años después": a gripping novel that follows the life of Juan Castel and his family as they live through the comforts of technology and even the disadvantages of it in the year 2058.

Somarriba O. shares, "Destellos de un sueño, cuarenta años después is a futuristic fiction novel that shows Latin American society in general, focusing on the Nicaraguan, its political-social, economic, environmental and cultural status from a perspective of the year 2058, forty years later of the civic revolution of 2018. Through the lives of Juan Castel, wife, children and friends, their dreams, their professions, laws that regulate social and governmental activities, based on human rights, that is, in general politics for the future: High Quality of Life. In this fictional drama, the Castel family enjoys the advantages... the comfort of total connectivity due to redundant technology and the neural and quantum networks for the internet of the 1950s. Likewise, it faces the daily difficulties and contradictions of that time, due to cultural and technological disruption. In forty years a higher state of consciousness of the citizen is developed about everything that happens in society as a whole, it is an inherent characteristic in the futurist story. The novel offers a glimpse of what the nation could be like forty years later... we would like the dream to come true, to overcome the disgraceful utopia that can stain this first installment in gray for futuristic readers, perhaps chimerists, but definitely visionaries. The dream is becoming a reality to a certain extent, due to internet technology, whose tendency is to grow and inevitably get into the daily culture of social activity. For Nicaraguans, Internet technology is, in part, the unsuspected catalyst for change. Social networks expose the evil and the good. The conscience of the ordinary citizen is what determines what is good and what is bad. This consciousness is permanently influenced by these two great aspects of post-truth: truth and lies."

Published by Page Publishing, Horacio J. Somarriba O.'s book gives a great perspective as to how modernity changes the trajectory of people's lives, even more so in the future. It is a key to change and growth that could either improve or adversely affect the society.

The author brilliantly weaves these subjects into one riveting tale.

