LAS VEGAS, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The book Travesía 41 Días was created by Ruby Gómez. Ruby is an author who was born on April 6, 1989, in the city of Havana, Cuba. She currently lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Gómez said this about her book: "This sad and beautiful story lived by an immigrant expresses the intense moments that she had to go through when traveling through eight countries in America in order to reach the American dream. They were 41 days, 984 hours, and 59,040 minutes lived with high intensity. This young woman, together with her little daughter barely three years old, her husband, her brother-in-law, and three relatives of the latter ran the hard adventure. It sounded like a movie they were going through. It is the story of an emigrant of Cuban origin, one of the thousands who have traveled by land, seas, rivers, and air, difficult roads to achieve their dreams. It's about survival, bravery, diversity, hatred, despair, regret, and perseverance. These characters have realized that there is only one life and have taken risks throughout history. In 41 days she met many people (bad, good, regular), suffered assaults, abuse of power by one of the governments of a country, persecution, and even illness. She came to think that her family was destroyed and separated from her, but, in the end, what did not kill her made her stronger and united. In her trajectory, she faced people who did not achieve their goal of reaching the end or died in the cause."

Published by Page Publishing, Ruby Gómez's new book Travesía 41 Días follows a woman's unrelenting moments in life as a hopeful immigrant seeking solace and opportunity in a foreign country.

Consumers who wish to immerse themselves in a thought-provoking narrative about immigrant life can purchase Travesía 41 Días in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1526495/Ruby_Gomez.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing