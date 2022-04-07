The 30th annual Western Design Exhibit + Sale is set to host artisans and their finely crafted furniture, fashions and décor capturing the spirit of the West from September 8-11, 2022, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Over the course of four days, thousands of guests will attend the unique event, a cornerstone of the Jackson Hole Fall Arts Festival, browsing and buying one-of-a-kind pieces from juried artists representing some 20 states across the U.S. in the exhilarating and eclectic 17,000-square-foot showroom.

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 30th anniversary celebration of the ever-popular Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale (WDC) is set for September 8-11, 2022, at the Snow King Events Center in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. In a show unlike any other, talented artists, interior designers and home and fashion vendors come together with shoppers and collectors in this four-day event that showcases functional museum-quality creations capturing the spirit of the West, including home décor, furniture and fashion. Guests will experience the exhilaration of so many creative minds, makers and design enthusiasts in one space, with artists representing 20 states across the U.S. – the most states in the event's 30 years – exhibiting their handcrafted wares.

"Even though the focus of the show is Western design, the Western Design Conference was created to represent the finest of American craft and continues to draw a truly national roster of astoundingly talented artisans, as well as international attendees, collectors and shoppers," says WDC Executive Director Allison Merritt. "I am always excited to see what new designs pop up in the show."

The first chance for attendees of the Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale, a signature event of the annual Jackson Hole Fall Arts Festival, to see the artists' works is during the Thursday night Opening Preview Party + Fashion Show on September 8, beginning at 6 p.m. Guests can discover and shop one-of-a-kind craft in all categories, meeting one-on-one with the artisans who designed the pieces, while sipping on spirits from several open bars and enjoying the lively party atmosphere. Following an entertaining live auction, party guests surround the stage to watch the dramatic Runway Fashion Show with its couture collections from 16 fashion designers, surprising and delighting the crowd with models, music, props and choreography tailored to each designer's showing. The Opening Preview Party also offers guests a first look at the five-room Designer Show House professionally curated by top interior designers to offer inspiration in both traditional and contemporary Western flair.

Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the showroom featuring the works of nearly 100 artists – invited to participate through a rigorous juried selection process that accepts only the best of the best in Western-inspired functional art – is open to explore. Attendees can shop directly from the artisans, taking home unique legacy pieces including furniture from cowboy to contemporary, leather goods, metalwork, textiles, fine art paintings, jewelry and cutting-edge clothing styles. And while browsing and shopping, guests can tour the Designer Show House, constructed in the middle of the showroom floor, and enjoy the daily complimentary Happy Hours.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at westerndesignconference.com or at the door at the Snow King Events Center, 100 E Snow King Ave, Jackson, Wyoming. An Exhibit + Sale day pass costs $30 and is good for one entire day of entry, including a free Happy Hour. Opening Preview Party + Fashion Show tickets for the evening's live auction, runway show, open bar and hors d'oeuvres are $75/person; VIP reserved seating at the Opening Preview Party + Fashion Show is $150/per person.

Guests can get a head start on shopping by visiting the WDC's Featured Artists section of the website, which is a condensed online version of the Exhibit + Sale's popular Sourcebook.

About the Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale:

Celebrating 30 years in 2022, the annual Western Design Exhibit + Sale is a four-day, multimillion-dollar event that brings together craftspeople, collectors, interior designers, architects and fashion designers with a love of the West. The Western Design Conference was founded 30 years ago in Cody, Wyoming, to promote contemporary artists working in historical American craft methods. The Western Design Exhibit + Sale moved to Jackson Hole in 2007, where Executive Director Allison Merritt continues the strong commitment to Western arts in Wyoming while expanding the reach of the show. Additional information, including schedules and tickets, is available at westerndesignconference.com and on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Amy Stark, Word PR + Marketing, 3035484611, amy@wordprmarketing.com

SOURCE Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale