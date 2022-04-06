ATLANTA, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Witherite Law Group, 1-800-TruckWreck, Frank Ski, legendary media personality and philanthropist, and Nina Brown, radio veteran and community advocate, both of The Frank Ski Show with Nina Brown, are joining together to provide meals for Atlanta area families this Easter. Five-hundred $100 Honey Baked Ham gift cards will be provided. The gift cards will be given to families financially impacted by the current state of the economy, including rising gas costs, inflation, the pandemic, and unemployment.

Witherite Law Group, 1-800-TruckWreck, Frank Ski and Nina Brown will host the ham giveaway in person on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Honey Baked Hams, 6175 Old National Highway, Suite 204, Atlanta, GA 30349. The event will start at 6 a.m. and end at 10 a.m. EST. The Easter gift card giveaway is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. Gift cards will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Families across the nation are feeling constrained by the rising cost of groceries and gas, as well as economic hardships caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck have joined forces with Frank and Nina to support families by offsetting a portion of their Easter holiday meals.

"Food insecurity has been on the rise since early 2000, and today's rising costs make it more difficult for families to access food for quality meals each day. Some are forced to decide between purchasing groceries, medicine or paying for housing each month," said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. "Our goal is to offer some relief to as many families as possible during this Easter holiday."

According to Deloitte, the US economy is on a path to recover from the pandemic, unemployment, and businesses are beginning to profit again, but the war between Russia and Ukraine will drive inflation; therefore, US citizens will continue to be impacted by increased prices for the foreseeable future.

"People need support year-round -- some for reasons completely out of their control. Providing assistance during this difficult time in our country is the least we can do help the members of our community," said Frank Ski, media personality and philanthropist. "I'm honored to partner with Witherite Law Group to help meet this need today and in the future."

