Recent release "The Twilight Assignment" from Page Publishing author Lyman L. Marfell is a suspenseful spy novel introducing Edmund Rambar, a seventy-eight-year-old and long-retired CIA operative brought back into service to deliver information while evading the double agent who has infiltrated US Intelligence. Can his refined tradecraft and decades of low-tech operational experience thwart this modern saboteur?

WHEATLAND, Wyo., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lyman L. Marfell, a Minnesota-born US Army veteran who served one tour of duty in Asia before making a career in federal law enforcement serving various agencies, has visited more than thirty countries and territories across the globe, and now resides with his pets in Wyoming, where he enjoys music, reading, the company of friends, and staying current on world events, has completed his new book "The Twilight Assignment": a riveting work that keeps the pages turning until its satisfying conclusion.

Edmund Rambar—retired CIA operative, elderly, and in need of money—takes on a final assignment. Through a series of dangerous adventures, he encounters foreign agents out to obtain the information he carries. Still a quick thinker, able to improvise, and a master of disguise, he outwits his pursuers at several world locations. He has a faithful dog who helps him escape danger. He loves a woman near his home, and on a vacation cruise, they meet interesting new friends and enemies. Lots of action and all end well when he finally returns home.

Published by Page Publishing, Lyman L. Marfell's engrossing book

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Twilight Assignment" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

