SHERIDAN, Wy., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTCMKTS: WOWI) (the "Company" or "Metro One") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ami Bukris as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of its recently established wholly owned subsidiary Stratford, Ltd. ("Stratford"). Mr. Bukris was formerly VP R&D and later COO of Royal App Ltd the developer of Shelfy, which was acquired by Metro One through Stratford out of bankruptcy in Israel.

Mr. Bukris brings 24 years of software development experience with large scale projects. For the past 15 years he has been in management positions with a track record of bringing projects from concept to completion and installation with end users. Mr. Bukris has significant business expertise in software code and the major multi-tier and multithreaded environments needed for the mobile web technologies that Shelfy has developed.

Metro One Chairman, Nani Maoz, said, "We are very pleased to have Ami stay onboard with the continued development of Shelfy. He has shown the ability to and the experience in managing multiple groups in multiple locations, and he has earned the respect of the team that has agreed to stay onboard at Shelfy and looks forward to growing it. His appointment provides continuity as well as allowing us to move quickly to grow and enhance the product to meet customer needs."

Mr. Bukris commenting on his appointment stated, "I am gratified and honored to be chosen to lead the growth of Shelfy. The potential of the Shelfy applications in the retail marketplace is great. I am starting with a nucleus of great people and installed end users and look forward to developing and defining the path forward for the product and the Company."

The Company has also begun a search for a CEO for Metro One, the U.S. public parent of Stratford, which will begin the process of returning to a fully reporting company. The CEO of Metro One will also serve as Co-CEO of Stratford.

Metro One through its wholly owned subsidiary Stratford Ltd., based in Israel, owns the intellectual property of Shelfy, a white label, headless mobile commerce software platform, that helps retailers and fast-moving consumer goods companies become growth companies. The platform incorporates sophisticated artificial intelligence and machine learning in its algorithms to markedly improve online shopping metrics through mobile phones for large consumer retailers.

