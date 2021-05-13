TUCSON, Ariz., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The book Volando en el Kalahari was created by Ana María de Jesús Valenzuela Suárez. Ana María is an author who was born in a small city called Valle de Palmas, Baja California Mexico. She is an avid writer of acrostics and poems.

Suárez said this about her book: "This little literary work speaks of love, support for the family, and the learning that we obtain by fighting together as such."

Published by Page Publishing, Ana María de Jesús Valenzuela Suárez's new book Volando en el Kalahari truly captures the heart of what it means to be a family united in the face of adversity and confusion.

Consumers who wish to learn heartfelt lessons about love, grace, and faith can purchase Volando en el Kalahari in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

