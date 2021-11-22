PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I like to take my pickup truck out on dirty and muddy roads but needed a better way to prevent my shoes from tracking the mud back inside the cab," said an inventor, from Gillette, Wy., "so I invented the SWIVEL MUD CLEAN. My design offers an improved alternative to boot caddies that rest on top of the step and may cause tripping hazards."
The invention provides an effective way to clean footwear prior to entering a truck interior or cab. In doing so, it prevents mud and other debris from being tracked into the vehicle. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of the truck and it saves time and effort when cleaning the vehicle's interior. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for truck owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-1389, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-device-to-clean-shoes-before-entering-a-truck-cab-otw-1389-301427589.html
SOURCE InventHelp
