Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310, 311, 312, AND 313... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM MST TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 310, 311, 312, AND 313... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 4 PM MST Tuesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Nebraska, fire weather zones 311, 312, 313. In Wyoming, fire weather zone 301 and 310. * WIND...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph possible. * HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 or Moderate potential for rapid fire growth. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&