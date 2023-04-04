SHERIDAN, Wyo., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BeeGraphy, a startup specializing in advanced parametric modeling solutions, has initiated the beta testing phase for the new version of its flagship product, the BeeGraphy Editor. The Editor is an online 3D parametric modeling software that enables designers to create complex computational models using visual programming.

One of the key advantages of the Editor is its cloud-based platform, which enables professionals to access their work environment from anywhere and at any time.

The collaboration feature streamlines the entire remote work process, making it more efficient and productive, as the Editor features real-time parametric file sharing, multi-user editing, joint decision-making and more.

The BeeGraphy Editor provides users with a wide range of parametric modeling toolset, which can be used for architectural and industrial design, engineering, CNC manufacturing, 3D printing and more. This toolset is designed to create complex computational models that can be used in a variety of applications.

The Editor works in the browser, and is compatible with all operating systems, including Windows, Mac, and Linux. Very soon it will also function on tablets.

After refining and enhancing the software for an extended period, BeeGraphy has entered the beta phase of testing, which aims to solicit feedback from users.

Starting from April 1, 2023, CAD industry professionals, including 3D modelers, designers, and engineers, will have free access to the entire Editor toolkit for both testing and practical use. This will enable BeeGraphy to gather valuable feedback on the Editor's performance, as well as identify areas that may require further development.

The beta testing phase for the BeeGraphy Editor represents a significant milestone in the company's development, as it marks the result of extensive research and development efforts spanning a considerable period of time.

BeeGraphy was founded in 2021 by a team of highly skilled engineers, mathematicians, and designers. Their objective was to create and apply advanced parametric modeling solutions on the web. With its cloud-based platform and collaboration feature, the Editor is poised to become a leading tool for remote collaboration in the computational design industry.

