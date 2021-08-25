JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Released from the past year's restrictions and longing for wide open spaces, Americans are flocking to U.S. national parks in record numbers. For those looking to beat the crowds while immersing themselves in the legendary wildlife and lands of Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, Wildlife Expeditions, based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, offers the in-the-field experience for getting the job done. Renowned for its immersive wildlife safaris since 1999, Jackson Hole's first wildlife tour company brings its decades of knowledge to bear while grounding its adventures in the nuanced scientific approach of its nonprofit parent, Teton Science Schools, providing amazing private viewing while delving deep into the context of this incredible ecosystem.

Wildlife Expeditions developed two new-this-summer adventures – Yellowstone Hiking and Sightseeing Tour and the Grand Teton Family Adventure. Demand has been high for the new private tours but availability extends into the fall. The Wildlife Expeditions team promises these are only the first in coming new expeditions year-round that offer fresh ways to experience this magical world.

The new Yellowstone Hiking and Sightseeing Tour is the perfect blend of touring, sightseeing and activity, offering an immersive group hiking experience led by Wildlife Expeditions' knowledgeable guides notoriously loaded with cultural and natural history expertise and a trained eye for spotting native wildlife. Away from the main tourist trails, this all-day tour provides a different perspective on the famed park and some of its most classic features, including the Old Faithful geyser basin, home to the largest concentration of geysers in the world. Pricing for the new Yellowstone Hiking tour starts at $1,250 for four people through September 30, 2021.

Families seeking an unforgettable journey into the wild with the kiddos can take advantage of Wildlife Expeditions new Grand Teton Family Adventure, a six-hour tour through this majestic and less-traveled park with hands-on opportunities to keep the youngsters engaged, including spectacular wildlife spotting, multiple chances for exploration and foraging for antlers, horns and skulls. Kids also love the take-home gift and activity packet. The new Family Adventure tours start at $900 for four people and are available through September 30, 2021. Kids can return to school with greater curiosity and love of learning fueled with facts learned from their expedition and wow-worthy photos to impress the class.

To complete these perfect edu-vacational experiences, all Wildlife Expeditions are led by top-notch guides who've made the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem their backyard, providing customized opportunities to learn lifelong lessons and fascinating facts about the wildlife and this biology-rich, breathtaking region. (For a sample, check out Wildlife Expeditions guide Kevin Taylor keeping things lively).

Both new summer tours take place in Wildlife Expeditions customized Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans, optimized for viewing with rooftop hatches and high-quality spotting scopes and binoculars. Animals observed on expeditions may include elk, moose, bison, pronghorn antelope, bighorn sheep, mule deer, fox, coyote, wolves and bears. The 2021 private tours are available for family and/or friend groups up to nine people and include a variety of hot and cold drinks, snacks and a picnic lunch. Guests can enjoy complimentary pick-up at their hotel or home, and everyone leaves with a souvenir water bottle, tons of Insta-worthy photos and meaningful, memorable moments to last a lifetime.

Wildlife Expeditions' summer season runs through November 30, with a 10% discount through the end of season using the code FALL21. Other tours eligible for the discount include the four-hour Sunrise or Sunset Tours of Grand Teton National Park, the full-day Grand Teton Summer Wildlife Tour and the Yellowstone Scenic Driving Tour.

About Wildlife Expeditions of Teton Science Schools:

With a mission of inspiring curiosity, engagement and leadership through transformative educational travel experiences, Wildlife Expeditions of Teton Science Schools has a well-earned reputation of leading exceptional safari tours and locating wild animals in the wilderness in and around Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. Jackson Hole, Wyoming's premier and original safari provider, Wildlife Expeditions offers family-friendly educational tours year-round in a stunning natural environment. The wildlife tour company has been featured in Conde Nast Traveler, as a bucket-list destination by the Travel Channel.com, as one of "10 Amazing Adventures" worldwide by USA Today and is a TripAdvisor 2020 Travelers' Choice winner. Wildlife Expeditions is just one of many program areas of Teton Science Schools, a non-profit 501(c)(3) educational organization based around place-based education. Follow Wildlife Expeditions on Instagram @wildlifeexpeditions and on Facebook @wildlifeexpeditionstss. For more information or to book a tour, visit http://www.tetonscience.org.

