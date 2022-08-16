MONTEBELLO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "Mi Vida en un Mundo Extraño" from Page Publishing author Kerlin Alvarez shares soulful pieces that voice out a person's devotion and the silent cries of their heart, and bringing out emotions that are long withheld.

Kerlin Alvarez, an excellent writer, has completed his new book "Mi Vida en un Mundo Extraño": a brilliant testimony of a religious heart's strength and faith manifested in poetry and prose. This is a stirring way of showing one's fulfillment of his purpose.

Alvarez shares, "The path of a young religious dreamer who is drawn into a different world. He is led down the wrong paths, by his confused thoughts, until he turns his life into chaos, completely losing himself in drugs and alcohol, exhausting his strength to continue living. With the help of God and his willpower, he looks up from him, stands up and changes in a way never imagined, turning him into an example of life; life full of happiness and many dreams to achieve, always letting himself be guided according to the purposes of God."

Published by Page Publishing, Kerlin Alvarez's touching words inspires, celebrates, and remembers the glory of God and His greatness. It is a collection of pieces that will stir the heart of readers as one words out his faith and his life in creative writing.

Readers who wish to experience this amazing work can purchase "Mi Vida en un Mundo Extraño" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

