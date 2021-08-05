JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rush Jenkins and Klaus Baer are "the nature-loving duo behind WRJ Design" as Architectural Digest puts it in a recent web-exclusive home tour of a "thoroughly modern respite" created by the Jackson Hole-based interior design firm. The WRJ team reimagined the 7,500-square-foot classic log cabin just outside Jackson, Wyoming, for former New Yorkers who, like Jenkins and Baer, had heeded the call of the West, returning to childhood mountain roots.

The renovated log home on the range, was actually once part of a larger ranch owned by Clifford Hansen, a 1960s Wyoming governor nicknamed the "cowboy governor." The homeowners wanted to honor that regional heritage, Baer explains to AD, bringing "authenticity to the house, but in a modern way." The designers bonded with the couple, both over their love of the West, says Jenkins, who spent his childhood on a farm in southeastern Idaho, and an "understanding of and appreciation for fine arts, antiques and history."

Indeed, Jenkins and Baer met in Manhattan while Jenkins was director of design for Sotheby's and started WRJ Design there in 2003 before uprooting their lives and the firm to Jackson, Wyoming, in 2010. They have since grown their original two-person team to 24, creating award-winning homes throughout the Mountain West and beyond, recently opening a Chicago satellite office, and delving deep into the planning and construction phase for a new WRJ Home flagship headquarters right in the heart of downtown Jackson.

To the interiors of the "Cowboy Governor" log cabin – which had been renovated and expanded to include a new primary suite and kids' wing by Berlin Architects, also of Jackson – WRJ brought their trademark approach of hard-working luxury, complementing rustic architectural materials with a sophisticated-yet-comfortable design that invites Jackson Hole's love of the outdoors.

As is often with houses envisioned by WRJ Design, "Jenkins and Baer brought the palette of the sky, mountains and landscape into the warm-hued interiors," AD writes. The team also is known for their subtle layering of textures to infuse comfort and character in a space, as with the great room's cashmere drapes, suede sofa and mohair chairs. Elements throughout the home, from a tufted sofa and petrified wood end table in the game room to an elk mount over the great room fireplace (crafted from locally sourced river rocks), embrace the Western vernacular, while local craftspeople were tapped for bespoke work from the brass-and-bronze kitchen chandelier to the striking bronze lattice-front bar.

"At the intersection of nature and culture," as WRJ Design's website describes it, the resort town of Jackson is surrounded by stunning mountain ranges, an internationally known arts community that still rings with the strike of cowboy boot heels on downtown's wooden sidewalks. Those contrasts are reflected in WRJ's choices for the cabin interior, where a buffalo hide rug tops the refinement of carpeting made with Loro Piana fabric in the primary bedroom and glamorous marble walls in the primary bath manage to suggest the remarkable colors and cragginess of the Tetons.

Throughout the house, WRJ deftly integrated the homeowners' art collection. Its "American themes—landscapes emblematic of the surroundings, photographs of the ospreys common to the area—honor Wyoming's innate wild beauty," AD writes, themes that resonate with Jenkins and Baer. "For us, it's about creating interiors and homes that are in harmony with nature," Baer tells the magazine. "And how we put those elements together so that the architecture and the interiors are of the place."

About WRJ Design:

Headquartered in Jackson, Wyoming, WRJ Design imparts the special serenity of its local Teton landscape to interior designs in Jackson Hole and across the country. Co-founders Rush Jenkins and Klaus Baer released WRJ's first book, "Natural Elegance: Luxurious Mountain Living," in 2019. Published by Vendome and featuring hundreds of photographs of a dozen timeless and sophisticated WRJ-designed homes, the book has proved so popular that it is now in its fourth printing. For more information visit wrjdesign.com and follow WRJ Design on Instagram.

Media Contact

Anne M. Parsons, Word PR + Marketing, 303.548.4611, anne@wordprmarketing.com

SOURCE WRJ Design