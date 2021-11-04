GILLETTE, Wyo., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rita White has completed her new book "Anik the Unique Alpaca": a potent story of loving and embracing those around us despite our differences.

Published by Page Publishing, Rita White's brilliant tale follows Anik, a clumsy alpaca who never quite fit in with the rest of her family. After being made fun of while growing up for being different, Anik, her mother, and her cousin are moved to a new farm where she finds alpacas that are just like her and accept her for who she is.

"Anik the Unique Alpaca" will delight readers of all ages as Anik explores her new home and tries to make as many friends as she can. Anik's impactful message is an important one that all readers can take to heart: "Remember, I'm unique, and so are you. And that's a really good thing!"

