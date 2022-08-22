With ZonPPC, Amazon sellers can now automate their PPC management, saving them time and money

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonbase, a US-based SaaS company that provides tools and services for Amazon sellers, announces the addition of a new tool, ZonPPC, to its software suite. The ZonPPC tool uses artificial intelligence technology to streamline one of the most tedious tasks Amazon sellers have to carry out: PPC management.

The Zonbase software suite consists of tools that assist sellers with product research, keyword research, listing optimization, and financial analytics. And with the launch of ZonPPC, PPC management has been added to its capabilities.

Amazon PPC Management Made Easier

Running PPC ad campaigns is a no-brainer for Amazon sellers looking to broaden their reach and drive traffic to their page. Sponsored Product ads are an effective way to target shoppers who already know what they want, as they appear prominently in search results.

However, the process of creating and managing the campaigns is far from easy. Sellers usually have to increase or decrease bids, depending on the conversion rate. They also have to monitor search terms and mark poor-performing keywords as negative. These processes can be complicated and confusing for new sellers with no experience. And even if a seller is experienced, managing ad campaigns is time-consuming, and can cost a lot of money if done inefficiently.

With ZonPPC, sellers can say goodbye to the manual process of optimizing campaigns and let artificial intelligence do all the hard work instead. After the default bid and maximum daily bid for the product are set, ZonPPC automatically creates multiple campaigns in different ad groups. The AI-powered tool further automates the following optimization processes: keyword promotion, bid adjustment, and negative keyword automation.

How ZonPPC automation works

To optimize the campaigns, ZonPPC's machine learning algorithm promotes and scales the best-performing search terms. Non-performing search terms, on the other hand, are marked as negative to prevent them from consuming the ad spend.

The algorithm also conducts keyword research to discover and target high-potential phrases that can win cheap auctions and reduce ad spend.

"Our mission at Zonbase is to make life easier for Amazon sellers, and the ZonPPC tool is a giant step in that direction," said Vijay Devnani, the Chief Operations Officer (COO) at Zonbase. "They no longer have to spend hours adjusting bids and optimizing campaigns because the algorithm handles it for them more efficiently. With ZonPPC, sellers will see a decrease in their advertising cost of sales (ACOS), and they can get a good return on their ad spend."

The new ZonPPC tool is available on the Legendary pricing plan, which costs $67 monthly and $804 annually.

