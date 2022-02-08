SHERIDAN, Wyo., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perpetual assets announces its recertification and membership in the prestigious organization, ACAMS. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to fighting financial crime.
This certification and membership signifies Perpetual Assets commitment to the prevention of financial crimes. CAMS is an established global qualification that outlines the key principles of money laundering, and how to prevent it.
Perpetual Assets is committed to ongoing regulatory compliance that helps ensure a safe and honest environment for cryptocurrency exchange. This also includes regular trainings and seminar attendance for key Perpetual Assets staff.
Media Contact
Will Lehr, CAMS, Perpetual Assets, 888-281-2630, info@perpetualassets.com
SOURCE Perpetual Assets
