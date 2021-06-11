MADERA, Calif., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Macario Morales, a diligent man who worked hard in agriculture, has completed his new book "Las Consecuencias De Vivir Una Vida Ingobernable": a reflective memoir that recounts on the past mistakes of the author and the bitter price he has to pay. In this brutally honest account, the author hopes that his catastrophic life will prevent anyone from committing the same mistakes that he did.

Morales writes, "One day I woke up with tremendous pain in my body from so many blows, my lips were full of stitches, my eyes were swollen from the blows and I looked at myself in the mirror: It can't be! I said inside myself. I wondered what I needed to be like this, and I began to reconsider and look back, my past, and I asked myself, how far had I gone with my way of being and I have not achieved anything good. I wasted many years of my life, which I would like you to avoid. Many years of suffering, for not knowing how to live, many years went to waste. I already lived it and it is not at all pleasant to live an ungovernable life. What would I not give, in order to start over and avoid this dark path, the only thing I know, and I have learned, is that after this life there is no other opportunity, and today is all I have for. Therefore I must make the most of it.

It took me a lot of work to accept and give my arm to twist. It was not easy for me, not impossible, but I did it. And now I am a different man because I have changed my life, and I can shout it to the wind, since that aggressive, leper, spoiled, rude, quarreling Macario no longer exists within me, he has diminished and the true Macario has been reborn. And blessed and praised be God that I am completely different now. If I can change my life, you can too, since we are all children of a loving God.

I looked for the opportunity and the opportunity came to me. He smiled at me and said 'Here I am, I'm by your side and we're going forward, that life is a battle.'"

Published by Page Publishing, Macario Morales' true-to-life narrative assists its readers in finding healing from the scars of the past. Moreover, the author aims that his unperfect life which was once filled with sin can be a bridge between God and the readers who are currently living an unruly life.

Readers who wish to experience this life-changing work can purchase "Las Consecuencias De Vivir Una Vida Ingobernable" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

