Recent release "Aferrándome a Dios" from Page Publishing author Maria Solis is a compelling testimony of a woman whose life's adversities changed her for the better.

LA PUENTE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Maria Solis, a fervent believer of God, has completed her new book "Aferrándome a Dios": an endearing read that depicts a woman's steadfast endurance. As a young girl, Maria had to go through a lot of pain. She's a product of a dysfunctional family. Her father abandoned her and her mother left her at her grandmother's care. Due to poverty, her grandma decided to take her to a decent family. Maria lived a good life with her adoptive family but later on, her mother came back only to leave her again. Despite the countless abandonment, Maria held on to her faith more. She firmly believes that only God will never abandon her.

Solis shares, "My reason for writing this book was because I have seen many people who have been given up by the circumstances of life and let themselves fall, let their self-esteem drop so low, to the point that they get depression and other things, which are the product that you had to go through a lot of pain. But I want to share with you that a ray of hope and a spark of faith is the only thing you need to continue and continue. Keep going! Let nothing stop you from shining as God wants."

Published by Page Publishing, Maria Solis' revelatory tale is an encouraging one. Her narrative depicts how God has worked silently in her favor. Her journey might be tough but she learns along the way to trust His process.

This read serves as a reminder that God's plans are bigger than one's sufferings.

Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Aferrándome a Dios" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

