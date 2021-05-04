JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Snake River Sporting Club, a luxury resort and residential community celebrating the history of the Old West and spanning 1,000 acres of pristine Wyoming wilderness, announces a series of ongoing enhancements to the existing facilities and amenities. Continuing the resort's commitment to providing a best-in-class experience for guests and owners, Snake River Sporting Club embarks on several renovations and additions to the property, debuting this summer and continuing throughout 2021 and the years ahead.

Snake River Sporting Club is designed around the natural beauty of the surrounding land and national forest and has long been a seasonal hideaway, offering guests a protected place to experience a variety of outdoor pursuits in an unspoiled setting. Starting this year, the resort will remain open through winter with a robust offering of year-round amenities and services.

"Snake River Sporting Club is being transformed from a seasonal retreat for owners and guests to a full, year-round luxury resort experience," said Sandy Beall, investor to Snake River Sporting Club. "The improvements planned for 2021 and beyond will solidify this property as one of the country's top resorts with unparalleled access to outdoor adventures paired with all the luxuries of great dining and endless amenities to fuel and charge the mind, body, and soul."

New Elk Run Lodge

Starting Spring 2021, construction on the new Elk Run Lodge will begin, which includes luxurious overnight accommodations, a complete fitness and wellness program, and a new, full-service spa featuring advanced treatments and the latest wellness technologies. It will also house an expansive gym and fitness center with two studios and daily programming with a variety of instructor-led classes.

Amenities and Activities

In addition to an expanded array of activities and introducing new adventure experiences, significant investments will be made across all aspects of the property. Starting with the central hub of activity and main social space, the Clubhouse will be updated with new interiors come fall 2021. The resort's soaking pool and infinity-edge pool with iconic mountain views will have refreshed lounging and outdoor dining areas.

Visitors will continue to enjoy countless four-season outdoor pursuits from shooting, archery, tennis, fly fishing, rafting, and more. To further encourage exploration across the property's 1,000 acres of land and six scenic miles of private access to the idyllic Snake River, the resort is improving access to its miles of paths and trail systems for walking, jogging, biking, and skiing. There will also be additional fishing access, as well as an increased fish stocking program. Come winter, Snake River Sporting Club will continue to offer heli-skiing from the property, along with added carriage and sleigh rides, cross country skiing, and snowshoeing throughout the property.

Historic Ranch and Outdoor Adventure Center

An expanded equestrian program is underway, including permitted access to the Bridger-Teton National Forest for full-day rides and increased on-site riding opportunities for even more possibilities to explore the area by horseback with lunch rides and ring lessons. Future plans include a complete revitalization of the original, historic Snake River Ranch, which dates back to the 1800s. Celebrating the cowboy lifestyle of the old west, the Ranch will be restored to its original glory with a new complex for weekly rodeos and will serve as the hub for all adventure and equestrian activities.

The nearby Barn bodega will also be transformed into a casual gathering place with all-day food and beverage service bringing families together for live music and outdoor movies, as well as access to Beaver Pond with paddleboards, kayaks, a slide, and rope swings, alongside an expanded kids' camp. The Barn is equipped to host festive events, donning chandeliers down the central pathway and complemented by an outdoor gathering pavilion. The property's old-time drinking shack will be brought back to life as a whiskey house, and a robust culinary garden will grow fresh produce for meals.

Snake River Sporting Club will continue to invest in its acclaimed Tom Weiskopf-designed championship golf course, the region's best course and consistently rated one of the country's top courses. Over the next two years, all native grasses along the fairways will be renovated, along with enhanced the sand traps, improved greens, and all new golf carts.

Culinary Program and New Executive Chef

Knowing that good food brings people together, Snake River Sporting Club strives to offer a truly outstanding culinary program and recently announced a new executive chef, Victoria Arzt, previously with Jackson's Glorietta and Bouchon Bistro, a Thomas Keller concept. Together with the resort's new director of hospitality, Chuck Greenwald, Chef Arzt and the expert culinary team will be enhancing both the food and menu offerings as well as the cocktail and wine program. A new, refined yet casual menu will highlight the best available farm-to-table ingredients, alongside a new bar concept serving health-forward craft cocktails from locally sourced ingredients. An enriched wine cellar will house more than 5,000 bottles of thoughtfully curated, worldwide selections. In the future, Snake River Sporting Club will debut a second restaurant venue and further expand the culinary program.

Growing Leadership Team

Snake River Sporting Club also recently welcomed Sandy Beall, an established investor and operator in the hospitality and restaurant industry. Sandy's accomplishments are numerous, including founder of Ruby Tuesday and chairman and co-founder of Blackberry Farm, among other successful ventures. Beall joins Snake River Sporting Club majority owner Christopher Swann, among other investors and employees within the ownership group, to usher in the property's next phase of growth.

For more information on Snake River Sporting Club or to make a reservation, please visit http://www.snakeriversportingclub.com, call (307) 733-3444, or follow along on social media at http://www.facebook.com/snakeriversportingclub and http://www.instagram.com/snakeriversportingclub.

About Snake River Sporting Club:

Located just south of the confluence of the Snake and Hoback rivers, Snake River Sporting Club provides an authentic Jackson Hole experience situated within 1,000 acres of verdant topography. Embracing the natural surroundings and celebrating the beauty and ruggedness of the wilderness, the four-season resort and residential community offers world class golf on a Tom Weiskopf-designed championship course, fly-fishing along the famed Snake River, miles of trails to be traveled by foot or bike, equestrian facilities, archery and shooting clays, children's programs and more. Come winter, guests and residents enjoy snowshoeing, ice skating, cross country skiing, and private après ski and valet service at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. http://www.snakeriversportingclub.com.

