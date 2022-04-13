GreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC (GreenCourt) has been selected by WCSP to provide the next generation of electronic filing (eFiling) and communication capabilities through GreenCourt's industry-leading GovLink solution.

CARROLLTON, Ga., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wyoming Department of Family Services, Child Support Program (WCSP) is committed to increasing the consistency of financial support children receive from parents through the delivery of exceptional child support services. An integral responsibility of the program is to file cases with the court as expeditiously as possible to establish paternity, and to establish, modify, or enforce child support obligations.

GreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC (GreenCourt) has been selected by WCSP to provide the next generation of electronic filing (eFiling) and communication capabilities through GreenCourt's industry-leading GovLink solution.

GovLink will provide powerful new capabilities for WCSP and its stakeholders, including automated integration with WCSP's Parental Obligation System for Support Enforcement (POSSE) application, collaborative workflow that overcomes the challenges of remote working, and role-based editing and approval tools.

"We are delighted to partner with WCSP Director Kristie Arneson and the rest of her incredible team as they continue to execute on their vision of serving families through excellence," said Jay Bland, GreenCourt's Chief Growth Officer. "The State of Wyoming is so fortunate to have Kristie's leadership and we are excited and honored to play a part in her program's continued success."

"We have chosen GreenCourt's state-of-the-art GovLink solution as a major component of the future of child support services in our wonderful state," WCSP Director Kristie Arneson said. "The GreenCourt Team holds the same level of commitment to customer service, effective communication, and excellence as we do."

WCSP and GreenCourt expect GovLink to be available to all Wyoming child support offices in November 2022.

About GreenCourt Legal Technologies and GovLink

GreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC, headquartered in Carrollton, Georgia, leads digital transformation for state agencies, justice partners, private-sector professionals, and the general public. GreenCourt helps these stakeholders move from high-risk situations involving paper-based records, in-person information sharing and manual data entry toward reliable, safe, and efficient operations. GreenCourt's leadership has been building, implementing, and supporting mission critical software and interoperability systems for more than fifteen years in the banking, healthcare, and legal industries. For details, visit us on the web at http://www.greencourt.com, or via Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn, or call 770-834-FILE.

About the Wyoming Department of Family Services, Child Support Program

The mission of the Wyoming Department of Family Services, Child Support Program is to provide services with compassion and respect to improve the quality of life for children and families. For more information, please visit https://childsupport.wyo.gov/.

