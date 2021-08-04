ADKINS, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Pablo Morales, an educator and writer, has completed his new book "La pasajera del TREN": a captivating narrative set in New York where a man and woman meet and develop a relationship in spite of challenges. A tale about holding on to love, this journey will be anything but ordinary.

Pablo writes, "It is about a couple of noble feelings, but they are of different customs, culture, religion and race. All the drama takes place in New York, he, a man without documents that legalize his stay and can develop his knowledge. She, an American citizen, with good feelings, parents, grandparents who emigrated from Europe.

To reach the point of union and happiness they have many knots to untie, and they do it with love, sacrifice and acts of heroism."

Published by Page Publishing, Pablo Morales' amazing journey of a love between two different people of different origins will definitely captivate readers throughout the pages. Here, one will see how far one could go to embrace the happiness they deserve.

Readers who wish to experience this lovely work can purchase "La pasajera del TREN" online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

