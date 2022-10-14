ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Jesús Landa, a radio communications graduate, has completed his new book "La Raya": a potent read about the line that separates the United States from Mexico. Jesús Landa is someone who knows what it feels like to live and survive, inside and outside the line. In this intimate storytelling, he shares his first-hand experiences as a Mexican migrant trying to make it big in America.

Landa shares, "The line can be a river, a simple wire, a huge wall, or just that, a simple line, a dividing line. If it were possible to build the famous wall along the entire border between Mexico and the United States, and it could be seen in its entirety from some point, surely it would resemble just that, 'a line.' The same that defines throughout history, or a dream or a nightmare.

The line is the door of entry and exit to the United States of America, and it is a book that in its pages shows us the way of life inside and outside of it, of thousands and millions of migrants over time, of all parts of the world. To read her lines is to live inside and outside of her even without being there."

Published by Page Publishing, Jesús Landa's insightful tale that will make a migrant think. Did you really go out of your land or did you take your land with you? It's a tale that shows the personal struggles of a migrant who is trying to fit in without losing a significant part of his identity.

Readers who wish to experience this interesting work can purchase "La Raya" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

