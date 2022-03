Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations from 3 to 6 inches lower elevations and along the Pine Ridge, to 6 to 12 inches for the mountains. * WHERE...Ferris, Laramie, Seminoe, Shirley, Snowy and Sierra Mountain Ranges. North Snowy Range Foothills and South Laramie Range Foothills. Shirley Basin and Converse County Lower Elevations. Niobrara, North Sioux and Dawes Counties including the Pine Ridge. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions possible due to icy, snow packed roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&