CHEYENNE, Wyo., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A review of the 24 most significant incidents of animals hunting humans for food reveals that these predators killed a total of 1953 people during their reign.

A further breakdown of the key stats around these incidents was done by WhatAnimalsEat.com in a new infographic.

Some of the key stats that came up were:

The Champawat Tiger is the biggest killer and man-eater we know of up to this point. It killed 437 people throughout India and Nepal during its reign before being shot to death in 1907.

India has housed 50% of the worst man-eaters in history, with 12 out of 24 coming from the country, resulting in 1052 deaths.

has housed 50% of the worst man-eaters in history, with 12 out of 24 coming from the country, resulting in 1052 deaths. France was the home of 4 out of 24 of the worst man-eaters in history. They were all wolves, and the attacks caused the death of 175 people.

was the home of 4 out of 24 of the worst man-eaters in history. They were all wolves, and the attacks caused the death of 175 people. The animal that killed the most people was leopards. Over five separate man-eating incidents, they killed 720 people.

"An animal is considered a man-eater when it changes its hunting pattern to go after humans specifically," tells the founder of WhatAnimalsEat.com, Elina Agnati.

"There were different reasons why the animals we looked into started to hunt people. Some animals had their natural hunting grounds reduced by a growing local population. Others had health issues that prevented them from hunting their natural prey, and others were turned onto humans by first feeding on corpses," she concludes.

