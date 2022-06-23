The 30th Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, September 8 – 11, 2022, which includes nearly 100 artisans from 20 states, is previewing eight handcrafted pieces to expect at this year's event. Each juried artist at the show exhibits one-of-a-kind creations in the furniture, home décor, fashionable apparel, jewelry or art category, all available for purchase, and all eligible for receiving cash awards.

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nearly 100 artists representing 20 states from across the U.S. have been accepted to show and sell their handcrafted creations at the 2022 Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale (WDC) in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, September 8-11 at the Snow King Events Center. Back for its 30th year, the popular WDC Exhibit + Sale features both new and returning artists from the largest number of states in the show's history. One-of-a-kind creations in the furniture, home décor, fashionable apparel, jewelry and art categories are available to shoppers on a beautifully curated exhibit floor in a four-day event filled with browsing, buying, networking and spirits.

"We are excited to see this show continue to grow with more and more artists showcasing their unique pieces for our shoppers in a fun four-day experience," says WDC Executive Director Allison Merritt. "The expert level of craftsmanship at this event continues to wow our judges. The bonus is that our guests get a chance to talk one-on-one with these talented artists and take home a statement or legacy piece for their own homes."

With a neighboring flagship store located in the heart of Jackson Hole, hatmaker Sarah Kjorstad brings her JW Bennett hats to the 2022 Exhibit + Sale. Described as wearable works of art, her custom designs reflect the connection to the land that is part of her cowboy heritage. Ashley Delonas, the artist behind Mountain Girl Studios, marries the natural elements of shed antlers of elk, moose and deer with stained glass art to create one-of-a-kind chandeliers and lighting pendants. This mixed media artist joins the Exhibit + Sale from the Idaho foothills, where she finds the shed crowns that are the central pieces of her artwork.

From Nashville, Tennessee, returning Kelly Maxwell Designs uses salvaged and ethically sourced wood to handcraft naturally ornate rustic pieces such as desks, dining tables, end tables, beds and many more exceptionally functional pieces. A self-made furniture maker, most of Maxwell's pieces feature live edges. New to the WDC Exhibit + Sale this year, design and fabrication company Vankind from Wilson, Wyoming, blends modern and rustic elements to create eye-catching storage options, including for firewood and wine bottles. Discover Vankind's melding of rustic timbers with modern powder-coated aluminum to create art beautifully designed for daily use.

Artist Tyrel Johnson's main goal is to tell a story using bronze, stone and wood in evocative sculptures of all sizes. Building on his background growing up in his father's foundry, today his signature designs are crafted in his Billings, Montana, studio. No two leather purses, bags, backpacks or wallets are alike that come from the Western Pennsylvania studio of Rivet Leatherworks. These handmade American top-grain leather goods are inspired by horse tack – with the fresh feel and smell of the countryside.

Hailing from Chicago, Gina Pannorfi represents one of the Exhibit + Sale's artists working in the fashion industry. Her art-inspired handmade scarves, shawls and shirts of silk and merino wool are wearable statement accessories with an unmistakably distinct style. Another first-timer to the exhibition floor is jewelry artisan Jill Duzan, who uses beads, natural stones and artifacts collected worldwide in her designs. Working from a treetop studio in Indiana, she describes her detailed pieces as "rugged elegance."

Tickets for the 2022 Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale can be purchased in advance at westerndesignconference.com or at the door at the Snow King Events Center, 100 E Snow King Ave, Jackson, Wyoming. An Exhibit + Sale day-pass costs $30 and is good for one entire day of entry on September 9, 10 or 11, including free Happy Hours. Preview Party + Fashion Show tickets for the live auction, runway show, open bars, signature cocktails, and multiple tapas stations on Thursday evening, September 8, are $75/person; Thursday VIP tickets that also include early entry and reserved seating are $150/person.

About the Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale:

The annual Western Design Exhibit + Sale is a four-day, multimillion-dollar event that brings together craftspeople, collectors, interior designers, architects and fashion designers with a love of the West. The Western Design Conference was founded 30 years ago in Cody, Wyoming, to promote contemporary artists working in historical American craft methods. The Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale moved to Jackson Hole in 2007, where Executive Director Allison Merritt continues the strong commitment to Western arts in Wyoming while expanding the reach of the show. Additional information, including schedules and tickets, is available at westerndesignconference.com and on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Amy Stark, Word PR + Marketing, 3035484611, amy@wordprmarketing.com

SOURCE Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale