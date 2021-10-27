GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Francisco Ramirez, a writer who worked as an educator and did professional training in the field of xerography, has completed his new book "El Poder Oculto": a brilliant exposition that accompanies the individual in times of hardship while drawing in lights of hope, courage, and positivity.

Ramirez writes, "El Poder Oculto. A book that sprouted from the soul, an exalted expression, to the knowledge that the powers of heaven distill like the morning dew, we are genuine heirs of divine attributes that sustain us in the midst of the abysmal depth and despair. It will connect your understanding, a new way of thinking and acting will emerge."

Published by Page Publishing, Francisco Ramirez's creation is something one shouldn't miss. It is an extensive piece of literary work that will awaken one's understanding of the greater world and strengthen their conscience as they deal with life's relentless storms.

Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "El Poder Oculto" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670292/Francisco_Ramirez.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing