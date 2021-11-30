RENO, Nev., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Eduardo Lasalle, a native of Quebradillas, Puerto Rico; a sports enthusiast, a dedicated follower of God, has completed his new book "El Ser Humano": a substantive exposition on what makes a human, human. The contents of this book are valuable information that allows readers to widen their understanding on human behaviors.

Lasalle shares, "The human being is on this planet to do good, take care of the planet, give love, worship God, plant the good seed so that future generations will be nourished by love and good values, and keep in mind that God watches over us from on high. This book is based on the human being as an individual, how he acts, how he thinks, the different characters of the people, the feelings of the people. It also includes the history before the apocalypse."

Published by Page Publishing, Eduardo Lasalle's informative prose provides a wider perspective on human nature. Humans were good in nature; they're supposed to take care of everyone including the planet. They're supposed to acknowledge and follow God's teachings. Unfortunately, a lot of beings are being contaminated by the negative factors that turn humans to be the exact opposite of their calling.

This book hopes to open the minds of people and remind them of what humanity is supposed to be.

